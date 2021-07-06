Two-hour Sunday curb at Sukhna Lake leading to chaos: Residents

Sukhna Lake is opened to the visitors from 5 am to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday.

Merely two-hour timing to visit Sukhna Lake from 6 pm to 8 pm is the main reason behind the chaos inside and outside the lake area every Sunday. The scrutiny of challaned people suggests most of them are residents of other cities of Punjab, Haryana and other faraway places, a police officer said.

The police officer added, “As the timing is from 6 pm to 8 pm to visit the lake on Sunday, people, especially outsiders, start assembling in the green belts and parks near Sukhna Lake from 3 pm. When the entry to the lake is opened, thousands of visitors throng the lake together. Although morning walkers are allowed at the lake from 5 am to 9 am, there is hardly any problem of social distancing, violation of COVID-19 protocols etc as serious walkers come.”

Sukhna Lake is opened to the visitors from 5 am to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday. On Sunday, it is closed from 9 am to 6 pm and 8 pm to 5 am. A source said, “Feedback about this trend is to be shared with senior UT Administration officials shortly.”

Rakesh Sinha, a resident of Sector 7, said, “Although the administration had allowed the timing of 6 pm to 8 pm on Sunday for the walkers, 90 per cent visitors do not come for a walk at the lake. They come to enjoy scenic view of the lake. If the lake is opened to the visitors like all other days, there are chances that the crowd will be less in the evening. Boating should be suspended for a few months.”

The Sukhna Lake police post has a strength of 18 police personnel. Additional manpower of 10 cops from IRB is also deputed at the lake. There is no entry/exit point to the lake. There are at least seven stair points through which visitors can enter the lake periphery from the rear side. At least 78 people were challaned for violating COVID-19 norms on Saturday. Thirty-two people were challaned during two hours between 6 pm and 8 pm on Sunday. And 47 people were challaned Monday. The UT Administration had cancelled the Sunday lockdown allowing visitors to visit Sukhna Lake during limited hours on June 19. On June 25, over 500 people were challaned for not following COVID-19 norms at Sukhna Lake.