Two held in Chandigarh for stealing gold, cash worth Rs 4 lakh to fulfil New Year resolution to become rich

An LLB student from Pune University and his friend, who runs a stationery shop, were arrested for stealing gold jewellery and Rs 4 lakh in cash from a house in Chandigarh’s Sector 21 amid New Year celebrations in what the police said was a bid to fulfil the duo’s New Year resolution of becoming rich.

Police identified the accused as Jatin Narula, 22, a law student, and his accomplice Sameer Ahmed, 23, a resident of Sector 20. They were produced before a court and sent to two days’ police custody.

Station House Office of Sector 19 police station, Inspector Mini Bhardwaj, said Narula lives in Sector 21. “He resides near the house of Ashok Goyal, who along with his family had gone to celebrate New Year on the night of December 31. Jatin Narula and his friend Sameer Ahmed decided to burgle the house of Ashok to become rich in 2023. The accused were caught on CCTV cameras installed near the house of Ashok,” the SHO said.

The complainant Goyal is a chartered accountant. On December 31, at around 7 pm, he left his home along with his wife and two sons to celebrate New Year with relatives. They returned at around 1.30 am on January 1 and realised that the house was burgled.

Officers said the stolen property, including diamond and gold ornaments of around 45 tolas and cash worth Rs 3.80 lakh have been recovered from them. The jewellery includes six gold chains/necklaces, seven gold bangles, five gold rings and six pairs of gold earrings.

“Most of the stolen property was recovered from the accused. Their police custody ends today (Tuesday). We will produce them in a local court again today,” Bhardwaj added.