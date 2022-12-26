One injured as two groups clash at Christmas party in Chandigarh

A Christmas party turned ugly when two groups clashed with each other inside a nightclub in Chandigarh, leaving the bar manager of another club injured in Sector 7 on Sunday evening, police said. Three women employees of the second club were also shoved when they tried to prevent people from entering the establishment.

According to the police, Raj, 26, the bar manager of Graffo Club, received sharp injuries on his right arm in the clash. He was taken to a local hospital and was discharged later. The woman employees, including bouncer Daljeet Kaur, Megha and Manisha, did not sustain any injury, they added.

The police said heated arguments broke out between two groups inside another nightclub near Graffo. Bouncers at the first nightclub removed the group members from the club, following which one person entered Graffo, but was chased by the rival group. However, the bar attendant and women employees prevented them from entering, officers said. During the scuffle, the club’s employees were attacked.

Inspector Maninder Singh, SHO of Sector 26 police station, said: “We have started the investigation. We are scrutinizing the CCTV camera footage to identify the attackers”. Officers said they have obtained the CCTV footage of the incident from the club owner Akash Kumar.