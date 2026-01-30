Two from UP arrested in fake traffic challan SMS scam

Chandigarh Cyber Police arrested two youths from Uttar Pradesh for sending fake traffic challan SMSes with malicious links to cheat city residents. (file)

The Cyber Crime police of Chandigarh, has arrested two youths from Uttar Pradesh in connection with a fake traffic challan SMS fraud that targeted city residents by luring them into clicking malicious links.

The accused have been identified as Shalender Kumar (19), a resident of Rath district in Uttar Pradesh, and Mahender Singh (19) of Banda district.

According to police, a special team was constituted under the leadership of SP (Cyber Crime) Geetanjali Khandelwal, with guidance from DSP A Venkatesh, and under the supervision of Inspector Eram Rizvi, SHO, Cyber Crime Police Station, Sector 17.

The case was registered following a complaint by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic, UT Chandigarh, who received a suspicious SMS on January 13 at around 11.31 am. The message claimed that a traffic violation had been detected through camera surveillance and urged immediate payment via a web link.