Two from Tricity scale highest peak in Saraswati mountain range

Two mountaineers from the Tricity successfully scaled the Black Peak (6,387 mts), the highest peak in the Saraswati Mountain range in Uttarakhand, in alpine style, ascending and descending non-stop from the advance camp to the summit point and vice-versa. The two were the part of a seven-member team, but only four managed to scale the peak from the base camp as three including the team leader abandoned the idea at the last moment.

Vishal Thakur from Chandigarh, Aditya Gaur from Panchkula, MD Sohail from Kashmir and Deepak Chauhan from Uttarakhand reached the summit at 5.30 am on April 13. The self-sponsored expedition started on April 2.

Vishal Thakur said, “We decided to hold the expedition in alpine style due to severe weather conditions. We preferred not to make further camps between the advance camp (4,500 mts) and summit point (6,387 mts). Our base camp was at 3,500 mts. We climbed the mountains, crossed the ridges, crevasses between the advance camp and summit point non-stop for at least 7 hours. It takes around four and half hours to descend from summit point to the advance camp. The fresh snowfall, which was hard in the night, made it easy to cross certain crevasses during the expedition. All the team members were professional mountaineers. We obtained the advance permission from the state government.”

Aditya Gaur is a graduate in Search and Rescue and Vishal has completed his Advance Mountaineering course from NIM, Uttarakhand. Gaur said, “Due to severe weather conditions, we had stayed at the advance camp for at least one day. As we were running short of the time, we decided to do the climbing in alpine style without halting before reaching the summit.”

The Black Peak, also known as Kala Naag, was first summited in 1955 by British scholar and mountaineer, Jack Gibson.