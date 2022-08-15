Two from PGI to be rewarded for service on I-Day

A PGI employee Narinder Kumar Prarthi, Senior Technical Officer (Vehicles), and a former-employee, Ram Parkash Sharma, have been selected for the award of Commendation Certificate to be presented on Independence Day.

Prarthi has been associated with the institute since 2,000 and handles the fleet of institute vehicles. He remained available in the Covid-19 control room during night hours to boost the morale of ambulance drivers during the peak of first and second wave. In addition, Prarthi organises blood donation camps and organ donation awareness camps every year.

Sharma joined PGI in 1968 and rose to the position of Principal Private Secretary superannuating in 2009. He has been selected for the award in the category of ‘Social Service’. After his superannuation from the PGI, he joined the voluntary services as community development consultant for welfare of the disadvantaged sections of society.