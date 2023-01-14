scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Two from Bihar nabbed with 3.5 kg of opium in Ambala

Police identified the arrested men as Shrinandan Sahni alias Nandan Sahni and his accomplice Randhir Kumar — both residents of Harsher village of Muzzafarpur in Bihar.

Investigators said that the police had received a tip-off that some peddlers from Bihar would be delivering opium to a smuggler based in Ambala. (Express Photo)

The CIA branch of Ambala police on Thursday arrested two men and recovered around 3.5 kg of opium from their possession.

Police identified the arrested men as Shrinandan Sahni alias Nandan Sahni and his accomplice Randhir Kumar — both residents of Harsher village of Muzzafarpur in Bihar.

The police said that both Nandan and Randhir were nabbed by a police team, led by SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, at a special checkpost that had been set up on a flyover in Ambala Cantonment. The price of the opium seized is estimated to be over Rs 5 lakh, police said.

Investigators said that the police had received a tip-off that some peddlers from Bihar would be delivering opium to a smuggler based in Ambala.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
Comrades to fierce rivals, how the Sharad Yadav-Nitish Kumar saga played out
Comrades to fierce rivals, how the Sharad Yadav-Nitish Kumar saga played out
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
More from Chandigarh

Accordingly, a checkpoint was set up on a flyover in the cantonment area and the two men arrested. Police said that a case under NDPS Act had been registered against the duo at Parao police station of Ambala Cantonment.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-01-2023 at 00:50 IST
Next Story

Had the bus driver listened to us…’: Bus passengers recount morning of horror

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close