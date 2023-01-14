Two from Bihar nabbed with 3.5 kg of opium in Ambala

The CIA branch of Ambala police on Thursday arrested two men and recovered around 3.5 kg of opium from their possession.

Police identified the arrested men as Shrinandan Sahni alias Nandan Sahni and his accomplice Randhir Kumar — both residents of Harsher village of Muzzafarpur in Bihar.

The police said that both Nandan and Randhir were nabbed by a police team, led by SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, at a special checkpost that had been set up on a flyover in Ambala Cantonment. The price of the opium seized is estimated to be over Rs 5 lakh, police said.

Investigators said that the police had received a tip-off that some peddlers from Bihar would be delivering opium to a smuggler based in Ambala.

Accordingly, a checkpoint was set up on a flyover in the cantonment area and the two men arrested. Police said that a case under NDPS Act had been registered against the duo at Parao police station of Ambala Cantonment.