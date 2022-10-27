Two former Punjab Police officers found guilty in 1993 Tarn Taran fake encounter case

A special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Mohali Thursday held two former Punjab police officers guilty in the 1993 fake encounter case for murder and criminal conspiracy that resulted in the death of two men. The court will pronounce the sentence on October 31.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Harinder Sidhu, CBI Special Judge, pronounced the judgment in the fake police encounter in Tarn Taran on April 15, 1993, in which Harbans Singh, a resident of Uboke, along with one unknown man, was shown as killed.

The court convicted Shamsher Singh and Jagtar Singh for the offences punishable under Section 120-B r/w 302 (murder) 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save a person from punishment or property from forfeiture)

On April 15, 1993, the Tarn Taran (Sadar) police claimed that three militants attacked the police party at 4.30 am when they were taking Harbans Singh who was in their custody for recovery of arms and ammunition, as per his disclosure statement, from the area of Chambal drain. During the cross-firing, Harbans Singh and one unidentified militant were killed, they said. A case was registered against the ‘unknown militants’ at Tarn Taran (Sadar) police station under various sections of IPC, Arms Act, and TADA Act.

The CBI conducted an investigation based on the complaint of Paramjit Singh, the brother of Harbans Singh, and found the story of the encounter suspicious. On the basis of the inquiry, the central agency on January 25, 1999, registered a case against the police officials under Section 34, 364, 302 of the IPC.

Three years later, the CBI filed the charge sheet against four police officials then posted at the Tarn Taran (Sadar) station – Puran Singh, the then SHO, SI Shamsher Singh, ASI Jagir Singh, and ASI Jagtar Singh – on January 8, 2002, for the offence punishable under Section 120-B read with 302 and 218 IPC.

A CBI court framed charges against them on December 13, 2002, but the trial was put on stay from 2006 to 2022 on the orders of higher courts. Accused Puran Singh and Jagir Singh died during the course of the period. The statements of 17 witnesses were recorded before the trial court.