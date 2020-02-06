Two female foetuses found in Chandigarh, cases registered

The sewarage in sector 56 where one of the foetuses found. (Express photo/Jasbir Malhi) The sewarage in sector 56 where one of the foetuses found. (Express photo/Jasbir Malhi)

Two female foetuses were found at Sector 33 and Sector 56 Palsora Colony. Chandigarh Police registered two separate FIRs against unidentified persons in connection with the matter.

Neha Yadav, DSP South, said that FIRs under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code were lodged at both the respective police stations, and the investigation has been initiated.

According to Police, in the first case, at around 10.30 am, a municipal cleaning worker went to open a closed sewerage near the community centre, at Sector 56, Palsora, when he found a female foetus in the gutter. The fetus was around 3-4 months old.

As soon as the staff opened the lid of the sewerage, the foetus was found in the water. The police, after receiving information, recovered the foetus from the gutter, and initiated the investigation.

Meanwhile, in another case, at around 11 am, another foetus was found by a municipal employee, who was cleaning behind the petrol pump. He was dumping garbage when he spotted a female foetus in a pile of garbage. The police arrived on the spot and the team took possession of foetus. The exact cause of death will be revealed after postmortem. Meanwhile, the police are scrutinising the CCTV cameras installed around the areas to ascertain the accused.

