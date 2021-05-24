Two families receive Rs 2 lakh aid, more cases being verified: Haryana govt spokesperson

AT LEAST two families have been provided ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced compensation for families of Covid patients who died between May 1 and 31.

“Around 2,593 such BPL patients who were undergoing treatment during this time period have been identified by the health department. It was found that 24 people have lost their lives due to Covid. However, verification of the rest of the beneficiaries is going on and financial relief to remaining families will soon be given once their verification is done,” a government spokesperson said.

“Not only this, after May 31, an insurance relief scheme has also been announced by the chief minister under which financial relief of Rs 2 lakh would be provided to the families of the those who lost their lives due to Covid-19 or any other untoward incident. In this scheme, for registration of persons belonging to BPL families or families having an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh in the age of 18 to 50 years, the Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojna (MMPSY) portal https://cm-psy.haryana.gov.in has been reopened from May 15. Registration can be done online directly by the beneficiary or through a CSC/local operator. So far, over 2.38 lakh families have been registered on this portal. Under this scheme, the families do not have to pay any insurance premium, as the premium of Rs 330 per person will be paid or reimbursed by the state government,” the spokesperson added.

Haryana on Sunday recorded 97 COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 7,512, while 4,400 new cases pushed the infection count to 7,38,028.

Haryana had already announced free treatment for Covid patients from BPL families who are undergoing treatment in private hospitals. “An amount of Rs 5,000 is also being given as financial aid to all such patients living in home isolation. Haryana government is also depositing a medical assistance of Rs 1,000 per patient per day or a maximum of Rs 7,000 in the accounts of private hospitals for Covid patients of Haryana who are on oxygen support or are admitted in ICU wards in their hospitals across the state,” the spokesperson added.

In Haryana, 261 hospitals have been empanelled to provide treatment to Covid patients who are covered under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. These include 68 government and 193 private hospitals. “An amount of Rs 5 crore has been spent on the treatment of 11,374 Covid-19 patients covered under this Ayushman Bharat Yojana,” the spokesperson said.

No one to sleep empty stomach: Khattar

“The chief minister is ensuring that no needy in the state sleep empty stomach and for this, ration card holder of A.A.Y, BPL and O.P.H. categories will get 5 kg wheat per family member for May and June for free, apart from essential food items which are already distributed to these ration card holders. In this way, around 1.13 crore people of the state would be benefited. So far, 96 per cent of such eligible beneficiaries have been provided free ration for May and the rest will also get the ration by May 25,” the government spokesperson said.