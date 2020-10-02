Chandigarh: Two electrocuted while cleaning underground tank

In the note, police said, Rahade claimed his parents were poor and hardworking farmers and that he had big ambitions in life. (Representational)

Two plumbers were electrocuted to death while cleaning underground water tanks inside a house in Sector 27 on Thursday.

The victims were identified as Jitender, 26 and his nephew, Veeru, 21, residents of EWS Colony, Dhanas. Police arrested the house owner, Ram Avtar, a goldsmith at Sector 29, for death due to negligence. He was later released on regular bail.

“Accused Ram Avtar has three underground cement water tanks in the front yard of his triple story house. Electrical motors were fixed in all the tanks. Jitender and Veeru used to come to his house to clean the tanks. On Thursday, they cleaned two of tanks and entered the third tank, which was almost empty. Subsequently, they got electrocuted. A tenant standing in her balcony on the second floor spotted the two motionless plumbers and raised the alarm. Other residents in the building and neighbors came out. The two were rushed to GMSH-16, where doctors declared them brought dead,” said sources. Sources said victims were not wearing any safety equipment and were dressed in simple clothes.

“Prima facie, the two men were electrocuted. The forensic examination report is pending. Either someone mistakenly switched on the motor when the two plumbers were inside the tank or a sudden short circuit triggered electricity current inside the water tank. Each water tank is attached with each story in the house. House owner Ram Avtar along with his family resides on the ground floor. Other two floors are on rent. The opinion of the electricity department is also being obtained,” said a police officer.

A case was filed at PS 26.

