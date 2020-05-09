Two deaths, 10 new cases reported in Chandigarh; tally now 148

Another case was reported from Sector 40, where a seven-year-old tested positive. Another case was reported from Sector 40, where a seven-year-old tested positive.

With ten more patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in the city on Friday, the total tally has increased to 146. Out of the new cases, one case with no contact and relevant travel history has been reported from Maloya, and another from Sector 27.

After three patients from Bapu Dham colony tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday night, seven more, including a two-year-old tested positive on Friday. These patients are believed to be community contacts of diagnosed COVID-19 patients in the colony.

Apart from the patients from Bapu Dham Colony, one 20-year-old woman from Maloya, who has no relevant contact or travel history also tested positive Friday. The woman has three family contacts and 35 community contacts. She also has eight family contacts in colony no. four, who have been traced. A 35-year-old domestic help in a Sector 27 house also tested positive on Friday.

Two COVID-19 patients die

A 35-year-old COVID-19 patient from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh passed away at 10 am on Friday. He was admitted to PGIMER for treatment on Wednesday in the Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) ward of the hospital. His official cause of death was cited by PGIMER officials as “refractory septic shock, febrile neutropenia and pancytopenia”, which means that he had low arterial blood pressure and a low count of all blood cell types due to the aggravated infection, and faced probably organ failure as well.

A COVID-19 patient from Hallo Majra passed away on Friday night.

