Two dead as under-construction building collapses in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area

A 10-day-old plan to set up a two-wheeler agency workshop ended in tragedy on Saturday evening after an under-construction two-storey commercial building collapsed in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area Phase II, killing two people.

Five labourers working at the site escaped with injuries after being rescued from the debris.

Police sources said the incident took place around 4.40 pm at Plot No. 28/9, where renovation and construction work was underway. According to officials, Tarun Jain, a resident of Meerut, had recently taken the building on lease, along with other partners, and they were preparing to start a two-wheeler dealership from the premises.

Jain and Tarun Kaushik were partners for the dealership. Another partner in the work, Sunil, had left the building few minutes before it collapsed.