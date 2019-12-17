Two days before GST council meet, Punjab gets Rs 2,228 crore against due arrears

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal was preparing to take up the matter of pending GST compensation at the GST council meet on the plea that bills continue to mount in state’s treasury. (File) Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal was preparing to take up the matter of pending GST compensation at the GST council meet on the plea that bills continue to mount in state’s treasury. (File)

Two days ahead of the GST council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, the Centre released Rs 2,228 crore as GST compensation to Punjab, providing the state much needed relief.

The amount of Rs 2,228 crore is a part of Rs 35,298 crore released to all states as a part of pending GST compensation, a government functionary said, a few minutes after the state was informed about the release of money Monday evening.

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal was preparing to take up the matter of pending GST compensation at the GST council meet on the plea that bills continue to mount in state’s treasury.

Bills worth Rs 6,000 crore were awaiting clearance, sources in government said. The Centre still owes about Rs 2,000 crore to state. If these dues are not cleared, the GST compensation to be paid by Centre by the end of this month would be about Rs 4,000 crore.

The FM will still raise the issue with Centre at the GST council meet. The Centre has also sought a wishlist from the states for Union Budget for next fiscal.

“We will raise the matter at the Wednesday meeting again. But there seems to be no respite. Centre’s own collections from GST have dipped by 40 per cent. How will they compensate the states?” asked a functionary.

Punjab has pending bills worth Rs 3500 crore of development works, it also owes Rs 2,000 crore to PSPCL for power subsidy. Also, it has another Rs 2,000 crore that has been unpaid to PSPCL for free power to farmers.

According to the letter received by the state government Monday, the grant-in-aid is provisional and subject to the condition that, in case the total GST compensation entitlement of the state government, on the basis of the audited revenue figures of the Comptroller and General of India, falls below the total amount of provisional GST compensation already released to Punjab, the excess payment shall be recovered from future claims or by direct debit to the State Government’s Account as per the procedure.

Similar procedure will be followed in case the total cumulative entitlement of the state government for payment of compensation falls below the total amount of compensation released to the state, due to improvement in the revenue performance of the state at a later stage, as per the letter.

CMO lauds Capt’s ‘personal efforts’

A statement by Chief Minister’s Office said, “Pursuant to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s personal efforts, the Centre has sanctioned the release of Rs 2228 crore as grant-in-aid against the pending GST arrears of the state government since August 2019.”

The amount is aimed at compensating the Punjab government for loss of revenue for the months of August and September 2019, on account of implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

A communique in this regard was received on Monday by the Punjab Finance Department from the Department of Revenue (State Taxes) of the Union Finance Ministry, according to an official spokesperson.

On November 25, CM Amarinder Singh had tweeted: “Shocking that the Centre is delaying the GST compensation amounting to Rs 4,100 crore as compensation & arrears to Punjab. Urge PM @narendramodi ji & FM @nsitharaman ji to intervene & solve the problem which has the potential to bring governance of the state to a grinding halt.”

A few days before that, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, along with the finance ministers of West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi and Rajasthan, had appealed to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to release the GST compensation without any delay.

State govt clears salaries of 4 depts

The government, meanwhile, has cleared the salary of employees of four departments that was pending for last 15 days. The functionaries of Finance Department said that the four departments were not paid salaries as they did not provide accounts of advance payments drawn from the treasury.

“We have been asking them for providing details of various accounts they have been holding. The exercise has been going on for last many months. But these departments did not comply with the orders. After we stopped the salaries, the details were provided. We have released the pending salaries today, a few hours after the details were provided,” a Finance Department official said.

The government has now decided to withhold the salaries of only Class A and B officials and pay the salaries to Class C and D employees on the first of every month, “This is a part of our fiscal prudence. The practice has been that payments are withdrawn in advance and kept in the departmental accounts. The money keeps on waiting for the tendering process and allotment of project. While we borrow the money at 8 per cent, the money lying in savings accounts of departments gets only 4 per cent. This is a loss to the state exchequer.”

