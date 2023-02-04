Two days after Gov’s drugs in grocery store remarks, Mann balm for police force

Two days after Governor Banwarilal Purohit virtually put the AAP government in dock stating that drugs were sold from grocery stores, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday patted the back of his police force for working towards eliminating the menace.

Chairing a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Police and SSPs, Mann, after checking the data pertaining to recovery of drugs, told the police officers that they were doing a “good job.”

Sources said that while Mann did not refer to the Governor’s claims in the meeting but told the police officers that “he would stand by them and they need not get demoralised.”

“He told us that the police is doing a good job. He also told us that we just need to be on it. The way police eradicated terrorism from the state, we need to eliminate the menace of drugs too,” a senior police official who attended the meeting told The Indian Express. He added that the remarks made by the Governor were not discussed in the meeting. “The CM did not say that the drugs were available at grocery stores. He just asked us to keep working with clarity that the mission was to eradicate the menace.”

A government statement after the meeting said that Mann directed the top police officials to accelerate the strategy of ‘Enforcement, De-addiction and Prevention’ to achieve the target of making the state drugs-free. Mann said strategies should be tailored for each police station area, locality and village for effective enforcement.

Appropriate action should be taken against colluding police/government officials to break any nexus with drug smugglers and the property of traffickers confiscated under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to an official statement, Mann asked the officers to ensure that provisions of preventive detention under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act are implemented along with tracing the forward and backward linkages in the supply chain. The chief minister also asked the officers to ensure proper rehabilitation and treatment of victims. Emphasis must be laid on outpatient treatment based on harm reduction, medication, counselling and peer support, he said.

Medical infrastructure in the form of 528 Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment clinics, including 17 in central jails, 36 government de-addiction centres, 19 government rehabilitation centres, 185 private de-addiction centres and 75 private rehabilitation centres must be judiciously utilised to wipe out the menace, Mann said. He also asked the officers to intensify action against the promotion of gun culture.

“As many as 1.77 lakh (licensed) weapons have been verified out of a total 4.38 lakh in the state,” the statement quoted Mann as saying. The AAP leader also underlined the need for more strenuous efforts to complete the verification process at the earliest. He added that 167 FIRs have been registered for “glorification of weapons”.

The state government has already launched a major crackdown against gangsters and the Anti Gangster Task Force headed by an additional director-general of police-rank officer has been formed, he said. While reiterating his government’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption, Mann asked the deputy commissioners to hold monthly meetings with the senior superintendent of police (vigilance).

The deputy commissioners should ensure that due process is followed so that cases reached a logical end, he added.

The state government is duty-bound to ensure that corrupt elements get due punishment, the CM added. He also asked the officers to ensure that construction of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra National Highway is fast-tracked.

This is an ambitious project that will save time, money and energy of commuters travelling from Delhi to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir he said, and added that it would be of particular benefit to those travelling to Vaishno Devi.