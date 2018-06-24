Two-day-old girl found dead in Chandigarh

The body was spotted by labourer Raju, who was working on agricultural land near the farmhouse, around 8 am. (Representational) The body was spotted by labourer Raju, who was working on agricultural land near the farmhouse, around 8 am. (Representational)

A two-day-old girl was found dead near a farmhouse at Khuda Jassu village here in Chandigarh on Saturday. The body was spotted by labourer Raju, who was working on agricultural land near the farmhouse, around 8 am. Sources said Raju told police that a child was lying unconscious near a rough track leading to the farms. Two police teams came and took the baby to GMSH-16, where doctors declared her brought dead. The child was wrapped in a cloth.

Inspector Ram Rattan, SHO of Sarangpur Police Station, said, “It was a fully grown delivered child. Apparently, the child was abandoned here two days back. Doctors claimed that either the child died immediately after delivery or on being abandoned. We have lodged an FIR and started investigation.” Doctors have not found any marks of injury on the child’s body.

Sources said all the nursing homes in Khuda Jassu village were being checked to find the record of any recently delivered girl child.

It is the ninth case in the the last two years when the body of a child was found. And in eight of the nine cases, Chandigarh Police has failed to trace the parents or anyone who abandoned the child. Only in one case, the body of a baby boy was recovered from a dustbin near Maloya last July. And, only one case was reported last June when a woman left her child at a tea stall near GMSH-16, which was solved by the Chandigarh Police with the arrest of the girl’s mother, Anju Bala. A case was registered at Sector 3 Police Station.

Last October, a girl child was found abandoned in the gynaecology ward of GMCH-32. Though the police managed to trace the address of the woman, who had delivered the girl at the hospital, to Mubarikpur in Mohali, it was found to be fake.

