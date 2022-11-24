scorecardresearch
Two-day military lit fest to kick off on Dec 3

Military Literature Festival will be held in offline mode in the city on December 3 and 4.

After a two-year gap, when it was held online due to the pandemic, the Military Literature Festival, Chandigarh, will be held in offline mode in the city on December 3 and 4.

The festival was started in 2017 as a partnership between the Punjab government, HQs Western Command and Chandigarh Administration on the initiative of then CM Capt Amarinder Singh and then Governor VP Singh Badnore.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Lt Gen TS Shergill (retd), chairman of the festival association said that to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence and the services of Armed Forces, the theme this year is ‘The Armed Forces: Serving Free India for 75 Years’.

On Sunday, November 27, a Bravehearts’ Ride featuring over 600 motorcycle riders will take place. Lt Gen Shergill added that this year the event is dedicated to the martyrs of the 1962 war whose 60th anniversary has just ended.

