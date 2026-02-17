Two cops suspended, sent to police lines for involvement in medical shop firing incident

The Crime Branch had earlier arrested the alleged conspirator and shooters linked to the case. (File image)

Two police personnel have been suspended and sent to police lines after their names surfaced during the investigation into the firing incident at Sevak Pharmacy Medical Shop.

The two policemen — Constable Avinash and Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajaypal Pali — faced action after a departmental inquiry indicated their alleged involvement.

A senior official of the Chandigarh Police confirmed their suspension in connection with the case probe.

The Crime Branch had earlier arrested the alleged conspirator and shooters linked to the case.

According to police sources, Rahul Bisht, a resident of Sector 46, was arrested during the investigation. He previously operated a laboratory in Sector 31 before shifting to Sector 32 and allegedly conducted reconnaissance of financially well-off individuals, passing their contact numbers to gangsters.