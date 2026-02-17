Two cops suspended, sent to police lines for involvement in medical shop firing incident

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two police personnel have been suspended and sent to police lines after their names surfaced during the investigation into the firing incident at Sevak Pharmacy Medical Shop.
The two policemen — Constable Avinash and Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajaypal Pali — faced action after a departmental inquiry indicated their alleged involvement.
A senior official of the Chandigarh Police confirmed their suspension in connection with the case probe.
The Crime Branch had earlier arrested the alleged conspirator and shooters linked to the case.
According to police sources, Rahul Bisht, a resident of Sector 46, was arrested during the investigation. He previously operated a laboratory in Sector 31 before shifting to Sector 32 and allegedly conducted reconnaissance of financially well-off individuals, passing their contact numbers to gangsters.
Sources said Bisht allegedly maintained close links with associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, particularly Saba Gobindgarh.
Police sources claimed that phone numbers of affluent targets were shared with Saba, after which victims allegedly received death threats demanding extortion payments worth crores.
Police suspected that when victims approached police stations to lodge complaints, they were allegedly intimidated instead of receiving assistance.
The firing at the Sector 32 pharmacy is also being examined as part of this wider extortion network, sources added.
Police officials have not issued a detailed public statement yet, but sources indicated that further action may follow depending on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.
On January 21, the Crime Branch conducted a major operation near Ziri Mandi Chowk and gunned down two suspected shooters in an encounter. The injured accused were identified as Rahul and Rocky.
The firing incident happened on the night of January 15, when two masked men allegedly opened fire at the pharmacy. At the time, the shop owner’s son Tanish, who was sitting at the counter, narrowly escaped and alerted family members. Soon after, shop owner Jagdish, a resident of Sector 32, reached the spot and informed the police.
The forensic team recovered one empty cartridge while CCTV footage showed two youths arriving on a scooter, firing shots and fleeing, which later helped investigators identify the accused.
