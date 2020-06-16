Two cops, one of them ‘drunk’, engage in scuffle near Bapu Dham Colony

Residents of Bapu Dham Colony protest against continued sealing of the area. Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh Residents of Bapu Dham Colony protest against continued sealing of the area. Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh

Two policemen, including one in plain clothes, engaged in a scuffle near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on Sunday night. A special report against one of the policemen, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, was sent to the senior officers.

He was identified as HC Manish Kumar and was medically examined at GMSH-16. His blood and urine samples were taken for further examination.

Police said HC Manish Kumar also inflicted some injuries oh himself by hitting a stone on his head, to allegedly show that his opponent, constable Sonu hit him.

HC Manish Kumar is attached with the mounted staff of Chandigarh Police, while constable Sonu Kumar is posted at Bapu Dham police post-26 on Covid-19 duty.

Sources said the incident took place when four Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel riding a government ambassador mistakenly entered the containment zone and stopped the vehicle. Subsequently, local residents gathered around the government gypsy out of curiosity and shortly afterwards a mob collected around the jeep.

The ITBP personnel were coming from the side of Police Lines, Sector 26. The ambassador belongs to a deputy commandant rank officer of ITBP.

“In the meantime, constable Sonu Kumar rushed to the spot following the information of the incident. As he was engaged in the conversation with people, HC Manish Kumar dressed in plain clothes arrived atn the spot and started arguing with Constable Sonu. As Sonu did not pay any heed to him, Manish, a senior, felt offended. He engaged in a verbal spat with the constable and a scuffle broke out. HC Manish reportedly hit a stone on his head,” said a police officer.

Later, SHO PS 26, Inspector Narinder Patial, incharge of PP Bapu Dham-26, SI Rohtash Kumar, rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

DSP (east) Dilsher Singh Chandel said, “We have sent a special report against HC Manish Kumar to senior police officers for further disciplinary action. A DDR was lodged in the entire incident. ITBP personnel had mistakenly entered the Bapu Dham Colony-26 instead of taking a turn from the light point-BDC-26.”

Residents protest against continued sealing

People from some containment zone pockets in Bapu Dham Colony-26 came on the road demanding the de-sealing of their areas Monday and proceeded to throw garbage on the main roads out of the barricades. Police personnel along with CRPF personnel rushed to the spot. “They were informed about a special meeting to decide about de-sealing their pockets, to be held at the UT secretariat tomorrow after which they agreed to return to their homes,” said SHO Inspector Narinder.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd