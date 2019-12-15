Chandigarh: Two cops arrested, suspended for drinking in public as video goes viral

A videograb of the two police officers who were caught drinking in a public place in uniform. (Express photo) A videograb of the two police officers who were caught drinking in a public place in uniform. (Express photo)

Two policemen, arrested for publicly drinking alcohol at Krishna Market in Sector 41, were suspended on Saturday.

Their suspension orders were issued by senior police officers after a video of them drinking in public, allegedly on duty, went viral. The video was recorded by an onlooker on Thursday night. Sources said, the two policemen were in their uniform during the incident.

The policemen were identified as Head Constable (HC) Ranjeet Singh and Sub-Inspector Kulbir Singh. HC Ranjeet was posted at the Sarangpur police station and SI Kulbir Singh was posted at police lines in Sector 26. The two were suspended with immediate effect and a case was registered against the two under the Excise Act at Sector 39 police station.

The suspension orders were issued from the office of SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale and a regular departmental probe was also marked against the two policemen. Both of them were released on bail.

A police officer said, “Both the policemen live in government quarters at Sector 39. They were captured in a video, drinking alcohol in Sector 39 market, near a rehri vendor of eggs and chicken soup. The video shows one of the policemen with a liquor bottle, pouring it in two plastic glasses, while the other policeman is engaged in a conversation with the vendor. He was heard saying in the video that he did not need to be scared in the area.”

Sources said that both the policemen were made to undergo medical examination, in which their blood and urine samples were taken for ascertaining the presence of alcohol in their body.

