scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Two civic body officials get hot under the collar

The SDO was suspended with immediate effect and a probe has been ordered.

Both the officials filed cross police complaints at Sector 17 police station.

An Executive Engineer (XEN) Anurag Bishnoi and Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Arjun Puri of the UT Municipal Corporation (MC) entered into a scuffle at the MC building in Sector 17 Monday. The SDO was suspended with immediate effect and a probe has been ordered. Both the officials filed cross police complaints at Sector 17 police station.

More from Chandigarh

The incident took place in the afternoon. Bishnoi was sitting in his room on the third floor, when Puri entered his office and what followed were heated arguments and Bishnoi’s shirt was torn. The staff rushed to intervene. The SDO had allegedly slapped the XEN when staff came to his rescue. “The medical examination of both the complainants was held at GMSH 16. The matter is being verified,” SHO Sector 17 police station, said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 03:57:16 am
Next Story

Massage parlour raids: Accused lured women by promising high salaries, jobs

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win
Express Opinion

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam
India vs Pakistan

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested
Gurgaon

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?
Explained

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement