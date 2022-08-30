Two civic body officials get hot under the collar

An Executive Engineer (XEN) Anurag Bishnoi and Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Arjun Puri of the UT Municipal Corporation (MC) entered into a scuffle at the MC building in Sector 17 Monday. The SDO was suspended with immediate effect and a probe has been ordered. Both the officials filed cross police complaints at Sector 17 police station.

The incident took place in the afternoon. Bishnoi was sitting in his room on the third floor, when Puri entered his office and what followed were heated arguments and Bishnoi’s shirt was torn. The staff rushed to intervene. The SDO had allegedly slapped the XEN when staff came to his rescue. “The medical examination of both the complainants was held at GMSH 16. The matter is being verified,” SHO Sector 17 police station, said.