Two children go missing in Jagatpura, search on

Two incidents of children missing from Jagatpura colony, put the police on its toes on Sunday. The police released the pictures of one of the missing children and searched the nearby areas, however, to no avail.

Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, Sub-Inspector Harsh Mohan said, Aarush (9) went missing on October 4 and his father Vijay lodged a complaint on the next day, following which, the police registered a case and began the search for the child.

Aarush, who belongs to a migrant family, had gone out of his house to play, before he went missing. He has five siblings, including two elder sisters, who are married. He was the youngest of all his siblings.

IO Harsh Mohan told Chandigarh Newsline, while they were searching in the area, they came to know that another child, identified as Ravinder (12), was also missing since October 4. Police met Ravinder’s mother. He had lost his father, few years ago.

“Ravinder’s mother Raj Rani told us that her son was missing since the same day. We spoke to some children who saw both of the children playing. We came to know that both the children were seen playing till 4 pm on October 4,” SI Harsh Mohan said.

The officer further said that Ravinder’s mother told them that her son had gone missing in the past too, but he used to come back home after two or three days. SI Harsh Mohan said, “We are suspecting that both the children went together, but we can not take a risk. We have started searching for them.”

On not registering a case in connection with Ravinder’s disappearance, SI Harsh Mohan said that Ravinder’s mother was unwilling to file a complaint.