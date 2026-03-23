Two chiefs, two committees: Govt to decide who probes khair trees theft

The incident has already led to the suspension of four forest officials, including two state forest service officers. (Express Photo)

The tussle between the two senior-most Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers in Haryana has highlighted a sharp jurisdictional conflict within the forest administration.

A 1989-batch officer, Vineet Kumar Garg, who is the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF) in the state, had on March 17 constituted a probe panel headed by IFS officer R Anand to assess wildlife habitat degradation, including the illegal felling of khair trees in protected areas such as the Kalesar National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary. The committee was asked to submit its report within 15 days.

However, on March 19, Vivek Saxena, a 1991-batch IFS officer serving as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and the Chief Wildlife Warden, issued an order quashing Garg’s committee on jurisdictional grounds. Saxena directed officers to “ensure strict adherence to jurisdictional boundaries and prescribed administrative procedures in future. Violation of this order may lead to action under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 till an appropriate order is issued by the government in this regard.”