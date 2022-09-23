Two cheating cases lodged

The UT Police has registered a case of cheating and forgery against a Sector 63 resident who procured the registration number of his car submitting the documents of the complainant, Kewal Krishan.

Krishan is a resident of Sector 46. The suspect was identified as Amninder Singh Brar.

Brar’s car met with a road accident at Sector 70/71 light point in Mohali on October 11.

The Mohali police lodged an FIR and reached Krishan’s house on the basis of the car registration number. A case was registered.

In another case of forgery, a complainant, identified as J P S Walia of Sector 45, reported that he was cheated of Rs 2.50 lakh in a car deal matter.

He blamed Jaspal Singh Dhillon of Ramdarbar in his complaint. He reported that he entered a deal for purchasing Dhillon’s Vento car for Rs 2.50 lakh. The deal was struck in October 2018. The complainant reported that Dhillon neither handed over the car nor returned the money. A case was registered at Sector 36 police station.