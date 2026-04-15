Two Chandigarh residents killed as SUV falls into gorge in Shimla

Police identified the victims as Bara Singh, 55, and his neighbour Gurmeet Singh, 50, residents of Maloya Colony in Chandigarh.

A trip to Shimla turned tragic for six Chandigarh residents as two of them lost their lives after the SUV they were travelling in fell into an 800-metre gorge near the Medical Inspection (MI) Room locality, Summer Hill, in Shimla on Monday night, police said.

The victims were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), where doctors pronounced them dead upon arrival, police said.

Police identified the victims as Bara Singh, 55, and his neighbour Gurmeet Singh, 50, residents of Maloya Colony in Chandigarh.

Police said Bara Singh, who was in the glass supply business in Maloya and his two sons, Sunil, 24, and Sandeep, 26, along with their relatives Amit Kumar and Harinder Singh and neighbour Gurmeet Singh, had come to Shimla to deliver some glass items in the MI locality on Monday night.