Two Chandigarh residents killed as SUV falls into gorge in Shimla

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A trip to Shimla turned tragic for six Chandigarh residents as two of them lost their lives after the SUV they were travelling in fell into an 800-metre gorge near the Medical Inspection (MI) Room locality, Summer Hill, in Shimla on Monday night, police said.
The victims were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), where doctors pronounced them dead upon arrival, police said.
Police identified the victims as Bara Singh, 55, and his neighbour Gurmeet Singh, 50, residents of Maloya Colony in Chandigarh.
Police said Bara Singh, who was in the glass supply business in Maloya and his two sons, Sunil, 24, and Sandeep, 26, along with their relatives Amit Kumar and Harinder Singh and neighbour Gurmeet Singh, had come to Shimla to deliver some glass items in the MI locality on Monday night.
Amit told police that Bara Singh was at the wheel of his SUV.
“Four of us were standing on the roadside when Bara Singh was reversing the vehicle with Gurmeet Singh in the front passenger seat when he lost control over the vehicle, which subsequently fell into the gorge around 11.30 pm,” Amit told police.
Police said that they were yet to retrieve the SUV from the gorge.
Boileauganj police station SHO Inspector Baldev Kumar said, “We have registered an FIR based on the statement of Amit Kumar, a resident of Mohali.”
The SHO added that the bodies were handed over to their family members after the post-mortem examination.
Police sources said to rule out the possibility of drunken driving, samples were collected from the victims’ bodies, but police did not recover any material that could establish the drunken driving.
A case was registered under sections 106 (death due to negligence) and 281 (negligent driving) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023, at the Boileauganj police station.
According to their kin, Bara Singh is survived by his wife and two sons, while Gurmeet Singh is survived by his wife and two sons.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram