Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Two Chandigarh men get life in jail for stabbing transporter to death

As per the police, the incident was a fallout of old enmity

The convicts, Kamaljit alias Boomla and Gaurav, were convicted by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC for murdering Baldev, a resident of Manimajra.

Four years after a 26-year-old transporter was stabbed to death, the Chandigarh district court on Wednesday sentenced two city residents to life imprisonment.

The convicts, Kamaljit alias Boomla and Gaurav, were convicted by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC for murdering Baldev, a resident of Manimajra.

As per the prosecution, the complainant, Sukhvir Singh, younger brother of the victim, in his statement to the police, had claimed that Kamaljit, alias Boomla (33), who was standing with his friends near Dera Sahib Gurdwara, called his brother Baldev on the pretext of discussing some issue. In the meantime, Gaurav arrived on the spot on his motorcycle. Gaurav then entered into an altercation with his brother (Baldev). It was alleged that Kamaljit caught the victim and Gaurav attacked him with a knife. The victim was stabbed on the neck and the right side of the chest. Both accused then escaped from the spot.

The victim’s brother, along with his brother-in-law Sunil Kumar, shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital, Mani Majra, from where doctors referred him to PGI. The victim was rushed to the PGI in an ambulance. However, doctors there declared him brought dead.

As per the police, the incident was a fallout of old enmity between the victim and the accused. The police had then registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the IPC against both accused at the Mani Majra police station.  During the trial, the defence counsel argued that the accused have been falsely implicated in the case.

The counsel for complainant, advocate Terminder Singh, contended that the eyewitnesses narrated the occurrence of incident correctly and withstood cross-examination. Also, the DNA report has proved the case against accused person as the bloodstains on the shirt of Kamaljit and blood on the knife recovered from Gaurav was of same blood group of the victim.

After hearing the arguments, the court held the accused guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 12:56:53 am
