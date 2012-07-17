Two cases of snatching reported

Two cases of snatching were reported in the city on Saturday and Sunday evening. In the first case,two unknown persons snatched a mobile phone and a cycle from the cyclist. The incident took place at around 11 pm on Sunday near Kajheri Village Chowk when the victim,Rajesh Kumar,was returning home. According to the complainant,the accused were walking on the road and stopped him (Rajesh) and snatched his cycle and the mobile phone.

In another case,the UT police on Sunday arrested three accused on charges of snatching. The arrested include Ravi Kant,Vinod Kumar,and Rahul Rana,all Manimajra residents. The incident took place on July 14 at around 7:30 pm near Shivalik Garden,when the accused allegedly snatched the victims (Sushma) gold chain and threatened her. According to the police sources the accused are habitual drinkers and drug addicts.

Another held for assaulting constable

CHANDIGARH: YET another head constable with Chandigarh Police was thrashed on Sunday evening. According to the police the accused Purshotam Vir Jalota was drunk and was abusing passers by on the road. When Head Constable Dal Singh confronted him,Jalota misbehaved with him and slapped the head constable.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App