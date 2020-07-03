Two cases of ATM frauds registered

In Balongil, some fraudsters withdrew Rs. 25,000 from private bank’s ATM kiosk. Express photo. (Representational) In Balongil, some fraudsters withdrew Rs. 25,000 from private bank’s ATM kiosk. Express photo. (Representational)

Two cases related to cash withdrawn from ATMs by fraudsters were reported in the district on Wednesday. One case was reported from Balongi while the other was reported from Phase I.

In Balongil, some fraudsters withdrew Rs. 25,000 from private bank’s ATM kiosk. The complainant in the case, Mohammad Wasim, stated that while he was withdrawing cash, two persons were present outside the kiosk.

“I left after withdrawing the cash. Later, I received a text message from my bank that Rs 25000 have been withdrawn from my account. I informed the bank and also lodged a complaint with the police,” said Mohammad Wasim.

Police filed a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC against two unidentified persons at the Balongi PS after DSP (Cyber crime) carried out a probe.

In Phase 1, the complainant, Asha Kumari, stated to the police that her daughter had gone to the ATM to withdraw cash.

Kumari said, when her daughter returned home, she received a message saying that Rs 36,000 had been withdrawn from her account. An inquiry was carried out by DSP following which a case was filed under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at Phase 1 station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd