Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Two cases of H1N1 influenza detected in Chandigarh, one in Panchkula

There are no hospitalisations due to the disease in Chandigarh so far, with one patient in Panchkula having been admitted to a hospital with the disease.

The H1N1 virus is known to peak during the monsoon.

Chandigarh on Friday reported two cases of seasonal influenza A (H1N1), previously known as swine flu, while Panchkula having reported five cases of the disease so far, one of which was recorded today.

The Chandigarh health department had earlier this week issued an advisory for Seasonal Influenza A (H1N1), a viral disease that is self-limiting. In its advisory it has been recommended that if symptoms do not subside, patients must report to the nearest health facility.

Apart from fever, other symptoms may include cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, difficulty in breathing, body aches, headache, chills, diarrhea, vomiting, blood in sputum, and fatigue. People with certain chronic conditions — like diabetes, hypertension, airway disease, heart disease — adults who are 65 years or older, children younger than five years, and pregnant women may be at higher risk of severe illness, the advisory states.

