Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Two BSc graduates among three arrested for duping CRPF officer of Rs 1 lakh

They were identified as Faisal Ansari (22), a BSc (IT); Nadeem Ahmad, 34, also BSc graduate; and Mohammad Mazid, 24, all residents of Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, who were currently staying at Mani Majra.

Police were informed about the incident and during the investigation all three accused were arrested from Mani Majra. (Express Photo)
The Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of UT Police has arrested three men, including two BSc graduates, for duping a CRPF officer posing as his relative settled abroad.

They were identified as Faisal Ansari (22), a BSc (IT); Nadeem Ahmad, 34, also BSc graduate; and Mohammad Mazid, 24, all residents of Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, who were currently staying at Mani Majra.

Police said that complainant Head Constable Surinder Jit, who is residing in CRPF camp, Hallo Majra, had reported that he had received a WhatsApp call from an unknown person who claimed he was calling from Canada. The suspect’s voice resembled the complainant’s cousin Kuku, which made him believe that it was his cousin at the other side of the phone.

The suspect told the complainant that he is sending money to him and shared a deposit receipt of Rs 15.70 lakh. The suspect again called the complainant and asked him to transfer some money to his agent’s ailing mother.

The complainant got tricked and transferred Rs 1 lakh in the bank account provided by the accused. He later found that he had been fooled as no money was transferred in his account from abroad.

Police were informed about the incident and during the investigation all three accused were arrested from Mani Majra.

The investigation carried out by the cyber sleuths has revealed that over Rs 1 crore was received in the bank account of Mohammad Mazid and around Rs 50 lakh in the accounts of other two accused in less than one year.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-01-2023 at 03:16 IST
Cop among three held for stealing four-wheeler, using it with fake number plate

