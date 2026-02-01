Two brothers get 20 years’ imprisonment for raping two minor girls in 2021 in Chandigarh

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Special Fast Track Court of Panchkula on Saturday sentenced 20 years’ imprisonment to two brothers for raping two minor girls in 2021.
The convicts, Amit Kumar and Sonu, have been sentenced to imprisonment under Section of POCSO Act. The Court of Manish Dua, Additional Sessions Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convicts.
According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on July 23, 2021, when a resident of the Pinjore area approached the police alleging that two brothers, aged 20 and 19 at the time, had abducted his daughters, aged 16 and 14. The accused allegedly enticed the girls on the pretext of marriage and took them away from Panchkula.
An FIR was registered on July 24, 2021, under Sections 363 and 366 of the Indian Penal Code.
A special investigation team was formed under Sub-Inspector Pooja. Later, police arrested both accused on July 30, 2021. During the course of investigation and medical examination, it was revealed that the victims had been taken to Bihar, where they were sexually assaulted
During the trial, the defence counsel argued that the accused were falsely implicated in the case.
The court, however, on hearing the arguments and based on the findings and evidence collected, held the accused guilty under the POCSO Act.
