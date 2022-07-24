Two brothers arrested for duping Noida man of Rs 28K

TWO BROTHERS were arrested from Mathura for cheating a Noida man of Rs 28,400 on the pretext of making an advance booking for him at Hotel Shivalikview, Sector 17, on Saturday. They were identified as Ravi (24) and Lokesh (23), residents of village Kahrika in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. They were remanded in five days police custody.

Police have seized many ATM cards including the one which was linked to the bank account in which Rs 28,400 were transferred.

The victim Jaswinder Singh Bedi of Noida had looked for the number of the hotel on Google and paid Rs 28,400 online on July 15 after booking a room for himself.

Police said that after two days, Bedi reached Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 24 only to find that there was no room booked for him. Bedi filed a complaint with the UT cyber cell.

A team under the supervision of Inspector Hari Om Sharma comprising SI Krishan Dev, HC Bahadur lal, Balwinder Singh, Baljeet Singh, Rajinder Singh was constituted.

“First we checked the contact numbers on Google which were searched by Bedi. We found these were not the original numbers of Hotel Shivalikview. Fraudsters uploaded their number on Google as the numbers of the hotel. We traced the route of the money which was paid by Bedi. We ascertained the bank account in which the money was transferred. The account was found to be in Mathura. We sent a team to Mathura and the team arrested Ravi and Lokesh from there,” a police officer said.

Bedi was asked to share an OTP for booking confirmation, after which an amount of Rs 28, 400 was deducted from his account. Meanwhile, in a advisory issued, police said that the latest cyber crime trend is to upload fake phone number linked to websites, shops, courier services, wine shops and hotels on Google. When the public contacts them, they ask for payments and cheat them. It has been advised to try to obtain the number from reliable sources.