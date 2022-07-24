Two brothers arrested for duping Noida man of Rs 28K

July 24, 2022 2:30:13 am
TWO BROTHERS were arrested from Mathura for cheating a Noida man of Rs 28,400 on the pretext of making an advance booking for him at Hotel Shivalikview, Sector 17, on Saturday. They were identified as Ravi (24) and Lokesh (23), residents of village Kahrika in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. They were remanded in five days police custody.
Police have seized many ATM cards including the one which was linked to the bank account in which Rs 28,400 were transferred.
The victim Jaswinder Singh Bedi of Noida had looked for the number of the hotel on Google and paid Rs 28,400 online on July 15 after booking a room for himself.
Police said that after two days, Bedi reached Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 24 only to find that there was no room booked for him. Bedi filed a complaint with the UT cyber cell.
A team under the supervision of Inspector Hari Om Sharma comprising SI Krishan Dev, HC Bahadur lal, Balwinder Singh, Baljeet Singh, Rajinder Singh was constituted.
“First we checked the contact numbers on Google which were searched by Bedi. We found these were not the original numbers of Hotel Shivalikview. Fraudsters uploaded their number on Google as the numbers of the hotel. We traced the route of the money which was paid by Bedi. We ascertained the bank account in which the money was transferred. The account was found to be in Mathura. We sent a team to Mathura and the team arrested Ravi and Lokesh from there,” a police officer said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Bedi was asked to share an OTP for booking confirmation, after which an amount of Rs 28, 400 was deducted from his account. Meanwhile, in a advisory issued, police said that the latest cyber crime trend is to upload fake phone number linked to websites, shops, courier services, wine shops and hotels on Google. When the public contacts them, they ask for payments and cheat them. It has been advised to try to obtain the number from reliable sources.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Mohali: CM Bhagwant Mann makes surprise visit to check progress of Aam Aadmi Clinic
Justice Bag panel flagged Partha nod for illegal committee
In Punjab govt’s free power promise, a shock for SC, BC consumers
In Punjab free power promise, shocker for SC, BC consumers
Series of petitions & protests helped flag irregularites
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after they left BRO project
A lifetime of healing and serving humanity, and looking beyond oneself
Vindicated, want jobs we were denied: Protesters
Patil says BJP made Shinde CM with heavy heart; Fadnavis plays it down
Punjab: DGP leads special vehicle-checking op to check gangsters’ movement
TMC distances itself from seizure & Arpita
At DAG From Monday: 18th Century paintings of Tipu Sultan, Anglo-Mysore wars to go on display