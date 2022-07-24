scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Two brothers arrested for duping Noida man of Rs 28K

Police have seized many ATM cards including the one which was linked to the bank account in which Rs 28,400 were transferred.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 24, 2022 2:30:13 am
A team under the supervision of Inspector Hari Om Sharma comprising SI Krishan Dev, HC Bahadur lal, Balwinder Singh, Baljeet Singh, Rajinder Singh was constituted. (file)

TWO BROTHERS were arrested from Mathura for cheating a Noida man of Rs 28,400 on the pretext of making an advance booking for him at Hotel Shivalikview, Sector 17, on Saturday. They were identified as Ravi (24) and Lokesh (23), residents of village Kahrika in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. They were remanded in five days police custody.

Police have seized many ATM cards including the one which was linked to the bank account in which Rs 28,400 were transferred.

The victim Jaswinder Singh Bedi of Noida had looked for the number of the hotel on Google and paid Rs 28,400 online on July 15 after booking a room for himself.
Police said that after two days, Bedi reached Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 24 only to find that there was no room booked for him. Bedi filed a complaint with the UT cyber cell.

A team under the supervision of Inspector Hari Om Sharma comprising SI Krishan Dev, HC Bahadur lal, Balwinder Singh, Baljeet Singh, Rajinder Singh was constituted.
“First we checked the contact numbers on Google which were searched by Bedi. We found these were not the original numbers of Hotel Shivalikview. Fraudsters uploaded their number on Google as the numbers of the hotel. We traced the route of the money which was paid by Bedi. We ascertained the bank account in which the money was transferred. The account was found to be in Mathura. We sent a team to Mathura and the team arrested Ravi and Lokesh from there,” a police officer said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...Premium
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?Premium
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder DragonPremium
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder Dragon
More from Chandigarh

Bedi was asked to share an OTP for booking confirmation, after which an amount of Rs 28, 400 was deducted from his account. Meanwhile, in a advisory issued, police said that the latest cyber crime trend is to upload fake phone number linked to websites, shops, courier services, wine shops and hotels on Google. When the public contacts them, they ask for payments and cheat them. It has been advised to try to obtain the number from reliable sources.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Premium
Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music
Know Your City

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement