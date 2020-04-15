Two booked for murder attempt in Himachal for not reporting travel history

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur took salute from a police contingent as the state celebrated the 73rd Himachal Day in a low-key affair. (File photo) Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur took salute from a police contingent as the state celebrated the 73rd Himachal Day in a low-key affair. (File photo)

The Himachal Pradesh Police booked two persons on charges of attempt to murder after they failed to report their history of travel to a COVID-19 hotspot, to the local authorities, DGP Sita Ram Mardi Wednesday said.

They had visited Amb tehsil of Una district that has reported 15 cases so far, the highest in the state, all of which are linked to a COVID-19 hotspot in Delhi.

The duo was booked after one of the contacts of a Una resident, who had returned from the Delhi hotspot, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, DGP said.

Mardi said that the police tracked down the contacts of a resident of Kuthehra Khairla village in Amb after analysing his call detail records, GPS location of the people he had contacted on the phone, and some manual enquiries. “Four of these contacts were tested, among whom one person tested positive. If they had informed the police on their own, we wouldn’t have to go to such lengths to track them. So we have registered cases against them, and included section 307 of the IPC in two FIRs,” the DGP said.

A total of 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Himachal so far, and 16 persons are currently suffering from the disease.

73rd Himachal Day celebrated

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur unfurled the Tricolour at the Ridge in Shimla at a symbolic function to mark the 73rd Himachal Day Wednesday. At the low-key affair Thakur took salute from a police contingent. Following independence in 1947, the chief commissioner’s province of Himachal Pradesh was created on April 15, 1948 which has since been marked each year as Himachal Day.

Seasonal migration of shepherds underway

Semi-nomadic sheep breeders have begun their seasonal migration to the grazing grounds of higher reaches, animal husbandry officials Wednesday said. Around 280 flocks of sheep have already entered Chamba district and around 500 livestock owners are currently on the move, an official said, adding, however, that the nomadic Gujjar community has not yet started migrating into Chamba. The official said that five transit camps have been set up at Thulel, Khargat, Lahru, Berangal and Koti for providing veterinary aid and other logistics to the shepherds.

Last month, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had declared that the movement of nomadic shepherds to the grazing grounds would not be restricted amidst the lockdown.

At the end of winter, nomadic shepherds in the state, primarily Gaddis and Gujjars, undertake a season migration to high-altitude pastures along with their flocks of sheep and goats.

Fresh advisory

The state government has banned the use and spitting of chewable tobacco products such as gutka, pan masala and supari, an official said.

From April 17 onwards, Doordarshan will broadcast the Himachal Doordarshan Gyanshala programme from 10 am to 1 pm based on the syllabus of HP School Education Board for classes X and XII

The health department has decided to resume the OPD in a limited manner at IGMC Shimla, one of the two premier hospitals in the state.

