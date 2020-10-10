Two ASIs posted at Haryana Police headquarters among six booked for fraud and criminal intimidation

In October 2014, accused Gurinderjit had assured the complainant that he shared a rapport with several politicians and was close to Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar.

Two Assistant Sub Inspectors posted at Haryana DGP Headquarters and four others were booked on Friday in connection with fraud and criminal intimidation involving Rs 36.5 lakh. The accused allegedly cheated a Panchkula resident on the pretext of getting an Indian Oil Corporation Limited petrol pump allotted to him.

Complainant in the case, Preet Pal, has accused six persons, including Gurinderjit Singh of Zirakpur, Sat Narain of Karnal, Kiran Bala of Yamunanagar, Guru Kirpa Rice Mills of Yamuna Nagar and two Assistant Sub Inspectors Dharminder Sharma and Naresh Kumar Rana, of cheating, fraud, forgery, misappropriation of money, threats and intimidations.

As per the FIR, complainant Preet had read an advertisement regarding the Indian Oil Corporation Limited allotting rural retail outlets and dealerships in Haryana, following which he had met prime accused Gurinder.

In October 2014, accused Gurinderjit had assured the complainant that he shared a rapport with several politicians and was close to Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar. He had allegedly claimed that he can get a petrol pump allotted to Preet through Petroleum Minister Dharmender Pradhan, even after the passing of the last date for submission of forms and papers.

The ASIs involved in the case were known to the complainant and were friends with the prime accused. “When I approached them for advice, they assured me that he had impressive contacts and could get my work done,” reads the FIR lodged by Preet.

A deal was then struck between Gurinder and Preet that the former would get a petrol pump allotted to Preet in exchange for Rs 35 lakh.

After a prolonged period of several years– during which the complainant paid money to the accused multiple times– a final payment was made in 2016, on a promise that the petrol pump will be allotted to him within a month.

In 2015, the accused demanded an additional Rs 20 lakh from the complainant for completing the work. “They also showed me a file with stamps and signatures of officials of the Petroleurn Ministry and the IOCL,” reads the FIR.

The complainant then sold off a property he owned to make the final payment. “Thereafter, as the time passed, the accused persons started avoiding the complainant and in spite of repeated requests by him, there was no response from the accused regarding the allotment of the retail outlet petrol pump. This way, more than one year passed and the complainant realised that the accused persons in connivance with each other had cheated him,” says the FIR.

In October 2017, Preet Pal insisted the accused to clarify the status of the retail outlet’s allotment or alternatively return the complainant’s money. The accused persons then tried to postpone the matter, but on the Pal’s insistence, admitted their guilt and agreed to return the money.

As the accused submitted at least two non-admissible cheques to Preet, he decided to approach the police regarding the matter.

