Two arrested with illegal pistol

Two residents of Karnal district, possessing an illegal .32 bore pistol, were arrested by the Derabassi police on Saturday. The accused, identified as Sangram Singh and Rahul, were arrested during a checking drive near Bhankharpur light point.

A team of Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of the district police made the arrests. The police officers told Chandigarh Newsline that they received a tip off that the accused were roaming in their car and were carrying illegal weapons, following which the CIA team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rakesh Kumar arrested the accused and recovered the illegal weapon.

Both the accused were booked under the relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Derabassi police station.