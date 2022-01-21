Two arrested with 610.1 gm heroin, kingpin believed to be in South Africa, stayed in contact through WhatsApp

Two members of a drug syndicate reportedly being operated from South Africa were arrested on Thursday morning.

The accused include Poonam of Sector 40, Chandigarh and Sandeep Khatri of Narela, Delhi. About 610.1gm heroin, worth around Rs 2 crore in the international market, was recovered from their possession. The two were travelling in a Swift Dzire, which was also seized.

“Poonam was lodged in Model Burail jail in connection with a drug peddling case in 2017-18. She came in contact with another drug peddling suspect, Ola, who was also lodged in the same jail. When they were later released suspect Ola managed to move to South Africa and stayed in contact with Poonam through many Whatsapp numbers. Ola would coordinate his syndicate from South Africa and Poonam would receive the drug consignment on his behalf in Vikas Nagar area in Delhi”, district crime cell, Inspector Narinder Patial, said.

The two suspects were arrested at a special naka laid near Punjab roadways depot, phase-1, industrial area. Sources said Poonam had brought a consignment of heroin from Delhi multiple times. She has a long criminal history. She has been arrested in at least nine cases of drug peddling, thefts, snatching etc. She is among 46 women drug peddlers arrested by Chandigarh police in the last five years. Poonam is also among 11 women out of 46 multiple times for possessing drugs. Two other sisters of Poonam have also been arrested in drug peddling cases.

A police officer said, “Poonam has two houses including one at Dadumajra Colony-38 and another in Sector 40. We arrested her following secret information. About 404.2 gm heroin was recovered from Poonam and 205.9 gm from Sandeep Khatri.”

In August 2017, Poonam had filed a complaint against three police personnel for implicating her in a false case of the NDPS Act in the district courts, Sector 43, but later withdrew her complaint.