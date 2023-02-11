Two arrested with 2kg charas

Two people were arrested by Kharar police, who then recovered 2 kg charas and Rs 40,000 from the accused on Friday.

The accused were going to give the narcotics to their clients when they were arrested on the basis of a tip-off.

Those arrested were identified as Narinder Singh, a resident of Kansal village and Shukar Pun, a resident of Manikaran Sahib in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh (HP).

The accused were arrested by a team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Harminder Singh.

Police said that the accused were stopped near Bhagat Ghat in Kharar. A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at Kharar (City) police station.