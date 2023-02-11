scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

Two arrested with 2kg charas

The accused were going to give the narcotics to their clients when they were arrested on the basis of a tip-off.

The accused were arrested by a team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Harminder Singh. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Two arrested with 2kg charas
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Two people were arrested by Kharar police, who then recovered 2 kg charas and Rs 40,000 from the accused on Friday.

The accused were going to give the narcotics to their clients when they were arrested on the basis of a tip-off.

Those arrested were identified as Narinder Singh, a resident of Kansal village and Shukar Pun, a resident of Manikaran Sahib in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh (HP).

The accused were arrested by a team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Harminder Singh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission an...
UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission an...
Adani rout hits $120 billion as MSCI move raises outflow concern
Adani rout hits $120 billion as MSCI move raises outflow concern
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress

Police said that the accused were stopped near Bhagat Ghat in Kharar. A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at Kharar (City) police station.

More from Chandigarh

 

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-02-2023 at 02:53 IST
Next Story

Punjab, UT DGPs meet for coordination among forces

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close