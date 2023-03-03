Two arrested, several snatching cases solved

Chandigarh Police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly being involved in several snatching incidents in the city.

The arrested duo was identified as Kapil, 26, of Dashmesh Nagar, Naya Goan, Mohali; and Rahul, 26, of Sector-41-A, Chandigarh.

Station House Officer of police station 26, Inspector Maninder Singh, said, “One Shiv Partap Yadav of Mani Majra had filed a complaint with us stating that two motorcyclists had snatched his mobile along with Rs 5000in cash that was in his pocket, near the Small Flats BDC, Sector-26 on March 1.

Partap had managed to note down the motorcycle’s registration number. We launched a probe and developed human intelligence on the ground to finally trace and arrest the two accused. One of them is a proclaimed offender (PO).”

A case in this regard was registered at Sector 26 police station.