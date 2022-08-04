Two arrested in UT for drink driving, wielding toy pistol

TWO MEN were arrested for drink-driving and wielding a toy pistol in a moving car near Elante Mall, Phase 1, Industrial Area, on Tuesday night. Two of their accomplices managed to escape from the spot. Those arrested were identified as Parduman (23) and Shagun (22) of Yamunanagar. Their medical examination confirmed the presence of alcohol in their bodies. Police have seized the car and the toy pistol from their possession.

Parduman was driving the car at a high speed and Shagun was carrying the toy pistol, threatening people.

A police team near Elante Mall spotted the car and tried to intercept it. It was stated that the accused managed to escape from the spot once, but were later intercepted successfully.

Parduman and Shagun were produced in a local court from where they were released on bail. A case was registered at the Industrial Area police station. A police officer said the identity of the two absconding suspects has been established and will be arrested shortly.