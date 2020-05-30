Two arrested in Pinjore violence case that resulted in death of a 37-yr-old man

Gurjeet was discharged from the hospital Friday and reportedly revealed the names of 13 accused, of which two have been nabbed. The other accused are on the run, police said. Gurjeet was discharged from the hospital Friday and reportedly revealed the names of 13 accused, of which two have been nabbed. The other accused are on the run, police said.

Two accused in the Pinjore violence case were arrested late Friday night. Those arrested were identified as Gurmukh Singh alias Gummi and Lovely alias Jagdeep.

In the incident that took place late Thursday night, a resident of Pinjore’s Manikpur Thakurdas village, Gurvinder Singh (37) was murdered, while another resident of the same village, Gurjeet Singh was severely injured following an attack by 15 men.

The two victims were returning to their home when they were attacked by the 15 accused, all hailing from neighbouring Surajpur village.

SHO Pinjore police station Inspector Yashdeep Singh said, a fight took place between the victims and the accused over some trivial issues on March 21 and it was resolved then. “We do not know what happened on Thursday. It is being probed,” he said.

The attackers had allegedly come armed with sharp weapons, including swords. Deceased Gurvinder had received several injuries and had bled severely before he was taken to the hospital. His body was handed over to his family and was cremated Friday. He is survived by his wife and a 10-year-old son.

