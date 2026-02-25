Two arrested in Coast Guard exam cyber fraud

The examination process had reportedly been outsourced to a private firm based in Sector 34/A, Chandigarh.

The Cyber Crime Police of Chandigarh has arrested two accused in connection with an alleged organised racket linked to online government examinations, including the Coast Guard recruitment test.

According to the police, the arrests were made in FIR No. 56 dated March 29, 2022, registered under Sections 409, 420, and 120-B of the IPC along with relevant provisions of the IT Act at the police station in Sector 34, Chandigarh.

DSP (Cyber Crime and IT) A Venkatesh said that the accused have been identified as Pawan Kumar, 39, a resident of Kaithal, Haryana, and Pawan, also from Kaithal district, Haryana.

According to police, the case originated from a complaint by the Head of Administration of a private school where irregularities were detected during the conduct of a Coast Guard examination and other online tests. The examination process had reportedly been outsourced to a private firm based in Sector 34/A, Chandigarh.