Two arrested in Coast Guard exam cyber fraud

The Cyber Crime Police of Chandigarh has arrested two accused in connection with an alleged organised racket linked to online government examinations, including the Coast Guard recruitment test.
According to the police, the arrests were made in FIR No. 56 dated March 29, 2022, registered under Sections 409, 420, and 120-B of the IPC along with relevant provisions of the IT Act at the police station in Sector 34, Chandigarh.
DSP (Cyber Crime and IT) A Venkatesh said that the accused have been identified as Pawan Kumar, 39, a resident of Kaithal, Haryana, and Pawan, also from Kaithal district, Haryana.
According to police, the case originated from a complaint by the Head of Administration of a private school where irregularities were detected during the conduct of a Coast Guard examination and other online tests. The examination process had reportedly been outsourced to a private firm based in Sector 34/A, Chandigarh.
During the probe, police collected records from both the examination centre and the outsourcing agency. Technical analysis, including scrutiny of Call Detail Records (CDRs) and Customer Application Forms (CAFs), helped investigators trace individuals suspected of involvement in organised cheating activities, Inspector Eram Rizvi, SHO, Cyber Police Station, Chandigarh, said.
Police said that one of the accused, Pawan had taken premises on contract where the examination was conducted. During the interrogation, the other accused, Pawan Kumar, allegedly disclosed his role in facilitating unfair means in online government exams in collaboration with others. He reportedly admitted that candidates were charged hefty amounts in exchange for assistance during examinations through compromised computer systems.
Two mobile phones were seized from his possession and taken into custody for forensic examination. Investigators believe more people may be involved in the racket, including individuals who provided infrastructure or logistical support, the SHO said.
Police said an accused has claimed he can identify other associates, and efforts are underway to track additional suspects connected to the network. Police suspect the racket may have operated across multiple examination centres.
Issuing an advisory, DSP Venkatesh warned candidates not to fall for claims promising guaranteed selection in competitive examinations. Officials cautioned that messages on platforms such as WhatsApp or Telegram offering “fixed seats,” “paper leaks,” or assured success are fraudulent and criminal in nature.
