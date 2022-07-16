scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 16, 2022

Chandigarh: Two arrested for threatening school teacher at knifepoint

The victim, posted as a contractual teacher, reported to police that the two, former students of the school, threatened him at knifepoint when he asked why they had entered the school.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 16, 2022 6:18:55 am
punjab news, chandigarh newsThe two were remanded in one-day police custody. Police said that the two accused were also involved in a snatching case that took place on March 11.

THE Chandigarh Police arrested two men, who had barged inside the gate of Government Senior Secondary School, Maloya, and threatened the computer teacher at knifepoint of dire consequences.

The men identified as Aman Khan alias Kallu, 20, and Maneet Bhuddha, 19. They had tried to attack the computer teacher, Sandeep Bansal, and threatened him with dire consequences on July 11.

The two were remanded in one-day police custody. Police said that the two accused were also involved in a snatching case that took place on March 11.

The victim, posted as a contractual teacher, reported to police that the two, former students of the school, threatened him at knifepoint when he asked why they had entered the school.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At Ahmed Patel’s behest, Teesta and others plotted to destabilise Gujarat...Premium
At Ahmed Patel’s behest, Teesta and others plotted to destabilise Gujarat...
Basic pay, wages: Govt open to relook labour code proposalsPremium
Basic pay, wages: Govt open to relook labour code proposals
The Gota story: a champion of Sinhala pride to fugitive leaderPremium
The Gota story: a champion of Sinhala pride to fugitive leader
Explained Books: In mirror of the Past, aspects of the PresentPremium
Explained Books: In mirror of the Past, aspects of the Present

The teachers present gathered and called up higher officials. A school teacher requesting anonymity said that many times, outsiders enter the school without permission.

More from Chandigarh

Police has been requested to station a PCR but no action has been taken yet.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 16: Latest News
Advertisement