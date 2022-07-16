Chandigarh: Two arrested for threatening school teacher at knifepoint

THE Chandigarh Police arrested two men, who had barged inside the gate of Government Senior Secondary School, Maloya, and threatened the computer teacher at knifepoint of dire consequences.

The men identified as Aman Khan alias Kallu, 20, and Maneet Bhuddha, 19. They had tried to attack the computer teacher, Sandeep Bansal, and threatened him with dire consequences on July 11.

The two were remanded in one-day police custody. Police said that the two accused were also involved in a snatching case that took place on March 11.

The victim, posted as a contractual teacher, reported to police that the two, former students of the school, threatened him at knifepoint when he asked why they had entered the school.

The teachers present gathered and called up higher officials. A school teacher requesting anonymity said that many times, outsiders enter the school without permission.

Police has been requested to station a PCR but no action has been taken yet.