Two arrested for stealing 11 two-wheelers

Two men were arrested for stealing at least 11 two-wheelers, which were recovered from Ambala. These two-wheelers were stolen from Sector 22.

The accused were identified as Ali Hussain, 19, and Hashnabi, 20, from Uttar Pradesh, who travelled from Bareilly to Ambala in trains and came to Chandigarh in local buses. Police said the two came to Sector 35/22 roundabout from Ambala in buses and stole two-wheelers from Sector 22 parking lots, which are congested.

Police said the accused used to drive the stolen two-wheelers up to Ambala. They stole the vehicles around half a dozen times and usually struck on Monday.

“We identified the pattern of vehicle thefts. As these vehicles were being stolen only on Monday and only from Sector 22, we were sure that a common gang was behind these thefts. We tracked the stolen vehicles through the high-resolution CCTV cameras installed in Chandigarh. The vehicles were caught going towards Zirakpur-Derabassi,” said Inspector Om Parkash, SHO of Sector 17 police station.