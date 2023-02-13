scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Advertisement

Two arrested for snatching university student’s phone

The accused had been carrying out snatchings for the past some time in the city, police said.

Police registered a case under Section 379 B (snatching) of the IPC at Kharar (City) police station.

Two people were arrested Sunday for allegedly snatching the cell phone of a private university student. Those arrested were identified as Lakhbir Singh, of Khant village in Fatehgarh Sahib and Goldy.

The accused had been carrying out snatchings for the past some time in the city, police said.

The complainant, Saurabh Pandey, who hails from UP, is a student of a private university near Kharar. Pandey stated that he was walking near Labour Chowk when two men on a bike snatched his phone.

A police officer said “Many people walk this stretch near Labour Chowk. We expect more recoveries from the accused.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Strategic Call
Delhi Confidential: Strategic Call
Vandita Mishra writes: Two speeches in Parliament and a glimpse of 2024
Vandita Mishra writes: Two speeches in Parliament and a glimpse of 2024
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
More from Chandigarh

Police registered a case under Section 379 B (snatching) of the IPC at Kharar (City) police station.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-02-2023 at 05:08 IST
Next Story

Police install CCTV cameras to keep an eye on Quami Insaaf Morcha protesters

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close