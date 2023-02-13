Two arrested for snatching university student’s phone

Two people were arrested Sunday for allegedly snatching the cell phone of a private university student. Those arrested were identified as Lakhbir Singh, of Khant village in Fatehgarh Sahib and Goldy.

The accused had been carrying out snatchings for the past some time in the city, police said.

The complainant, Saurabh Pandey, who hails from UP, is a student of a private university near Kharar. Pandey stated that he was walking near Labour Chowk when two men on a bike snatched his phone.

A police officer said “Many people walk this stretch near Labour Chowk. We expect more recoveries from the accused.

Police registered a case under Section 379 B (snatching) of the IPC at Kharar (City) police station.