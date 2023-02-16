scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Two arrested for snatching Rs 1.98 lakh from Bhankharpur

Dera Bassi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said that the complaint in the case was filed by one Abhishek, who works as a supervisor at Reliance Jio Mart at Bhankharpur village.

Investigators identified the arrested accused as Prem Singh and Varinder Kumar and said that they had also recovered the bike used in the incident from the accused.
Dera Bassi police on Thursday arrested two persons who they claimed had allegedly snatched Rs. 1.98 lakh in cash from the staff members of a mart in Bhankharpur village. The incident had taken place on February 14.

Investigators identified the arrested accused as Prem Singh and Varinder Kumar and said that they had also recovered the bike used in the incident from the accused.

Dera Bassi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said that the complaint in the case was filed by one Abhishek, who works as a supervisor at Reliance Jio Mart at Bhankharpur village.

Ahluwalia further said that on February 14, the incident took place when Abhishek and two of his staff members were returning to the mart after making a delivery in Sector 26, Chandigarh. Abhishek has claimed that two men on a bike had intercepted them and snatched the cash that they were carrying from near Bhankharpur village.

“We have arrested both the accused and recovered Rs. 1.40 lakh from them,” ASP Ahluwalia said.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 23:44 IST
