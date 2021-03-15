Two arrested for illegal sand mining in Mohali

The arrests were made when both were caught with a truck laden with sand.

Kurali police arrested two persons in connection with an illegal sand mining case on Sunday.

Both the accused were released on bail.

A special naka was set up near a bridge in Dusarna village near Kurali by a police party led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Amrik Singh. Two tipper trucks coming towards Dusarna village were asked to stop at the spot.

However, the drivers failed to produce documents pertaining to the permission for carrying sand.

“The truck was laden with freshly dug up sand and the drivers failed to produce any documents. It seemed that the sand was dug up from nearby areas by sand miners,” said a police officer.

Police arrested both the drivers identified as Bhupinder Singh and Darshan Singh after registering case against them under

sections 21 (1) and 4 (1) of the Mining and Minerals Act at Kurali (sadar) police station.

Police also seized both the tipper trucks involved in the case.