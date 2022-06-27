Two arrested for hurting religious sentiments, posting video

After a video of them pouring alcohol on a Shivling went viral online, two men have been arrested by the police and remanded to judicial custody for hurting religious sentiments on Sunday.

The two accused, Dinesh Kumar and Naresh Kumar, are residents of New Indira Colony of Mani Majra.

The video, shot near river Ghaggar in Panchkula, went viral three days ago, prompting a few right-wing groups to hold a protest.

One of the group’s representatives lodged a police complaint at the IT Park police station Friday.

Police said prior to arrest, Dinesh Kumar – his phone was used to record the video – had deleted the video clip before it was seized for forensic examination.

“Accused Dinesh and Naresh Kumar work at Grain Market, Sector 26. They claimed during interrogation that they had gone to Ghaggar river some days back for an outing. They were drunk when they found broken pieces of the Shivling on the river’s bank. They assembled it and poured beer on it out of fun. The two claimed that a minor boy was present at the spot and they told him to record their act. The boy made the video clip,” a police officer said.

The two were arrested under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of Indian Penal Code.