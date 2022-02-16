Two arrested for duping retired BSF commandant of `9.99 lakh

Two men were arrested from Bihar on Tuesday for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 9.99 lakh from the account of a retired commandant of BSF, Jagbir Singh Dhillon. They duped Jagbir on the pretext of updating his KYC details for being able to continue using his SIM card.

The accused were identified as Mohd Misbahu Haque, 21, and Kunal Singh, 27, residents of Patna in Bihar. They were remanded in one-day police custody.

The complaint stated that Jagbir received a call to complete the KYC of his Airtel sim card to avoid disruption of service. The caller asked the complainant to install an application named ‘Anydesk’ for

the purpose of updating his KYC.

Once the application was working and the caller was able to view Jagbir’s screen, the caller asked him to deposit Rs 10 as updating fee. The transaction was successful and later a certain amount was deducted from Jagbir’s account.

When the complainant checked his account, a total of Rs 9.99 lakh was debited from his account.

Police said the investigation suggested that a large portion of the amount was transferred in the accounts of Misbahu Haque and Kunal Singh, and further diverted to other accounts. Sources said that it is yet to be determined if either of the two accused made phone calls to Jagbir.