Two arrested for ‘culpable homicide’ in hit-and-run on Holi

The Chandigarh Police on Monday arrested two accused in an alleged hit-and-run incident in Ramdarbar in which a 26-year-old man has been killed.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Kumar (30), a resident of Zirakpur, and Phool Singh (32), a resident of Phase 2, Ramdarbar, Chandigarh. Police have also recovered the vehicle (Mahindra pick-up truck) allegedly used in the incident.

According to police, the arrests were made by a team from the police station in Sector 31 led by SHO Rajiv Kumar.

The case was registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (when multiple persons commit a criminal act in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).