Two arrested for ‘culpable homicide’ in hit-and-run on Holi

The Chandigarh Police on Monday arrested two accused in an alleged hit-and-run incident in Ramdarbar in which a 26-year-old man has been killed.
The accused have been identified as Sunil Kumar (30), a resident of Zirakpur, and Phool Singh (32), a resident of Phase 2, Ramdarbar, Chandigarh. Police have also recovered the vehicle (Mahindra pick-up truck) allegedly used in the incident.
According to police, the arrests were made by a team from the police station in Sector 31 led by SHO Rajiv Kumar.
The case was registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (when multiple persons commit a criminal act in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Police said the case was registered on the complaint of Pranshu, a resident of Phase 1, Ramdarbar. According to the complaint, on March 4 around 3.35 pm, Pranshu and his cousin Suraj (26) were heading towards the market when a pick-up vehicle coming from the Gurudwara side slightly hit Suraj near a school crossing in Phase 1.
Following the collision, an argument broke out between the victims and the occupants of the vehicle. Police said as the cousins were standing in front of the pick-up vehicle, the co-driver allegedly asked the driver to speed away even if the victims died. The driver then accelerated the vehicle, hitting Suraj and seriously injuring him.
Suraj was rushed to GMCH-32, where he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Another injured youth, Priyanshu (19), was also admitted to the hospital.
Police said both accused were being produced before the court. Neither of the accused has any previous criminal record, police added.
