Two arrested for attacking SHO in Mohali’s Kharar

The police in Mohali’s Kharar Wednesday arrested two men for allegedly attacking the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Kharar (Sadar) police station.

SHO Bhagatveer Singh said in his complaint that when he was going to the Kharar (Sadar) police station with a police party, he saw two men on a tractor creating a nuisance by playing loud music near City Heart.

“They were drunk and when I tried to stop them, they started arguing and called their friends, one of them attacked me with a sharp-edged weapon but my security guard intervened and saved me,” Sub-Inspector Bhagatveer said.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against Arshdeep Singh, Maninderjeet Singh, Paramvir Singh, Harminder Singh, Harshdeep Singh, and Harpreet Singh and their three to four unidentified accomplices under sections 353, 186, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police arrested Arshdeep and Maninderjeet.